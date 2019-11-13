Home

Daniel G. Linklater Obituary
Daniel G. Linklater, age 76, of Indian Head Park, formerly of Crystal Lake and Chicago. Beloved husband of Carol Linklater (nee Meleski) for a wonderful 51 years. Loving father of Jill (George) Lee, Alice (Chris) Geisert, the late Michael, Nancy, Mark, and Edward (Danielle). Devoted grandfather of Maya, Austin, Katie, and Brian. Dear brother of the late Dolores (the late George) Patun, Thomas (Barbara), the late Ronald, the late Karen Fontaine, the late Edward, the late Patricia Tworek, the late William (Cori), Kathy (Dan) Liberatore, and the late Gerald. Preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Lillian Linklater. Fond uncle and friend of many. Daniel was a 50-year veteran of the rail transportation industry. He was the past president of the Traffic Club of Chicago and Western Railway Club. He served on the board of Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) for many years. He also was the past president of both Catholic Charities of McHenry County and Helping Hands Center Board. Visitation 2:00pm to 8:00pm Friday, November 15th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside, where continued visitation will be held from 8:30am until 9:00am chapel prayers Saturday, November 16th. Procession to follow to 10am Funeral Mass at St. Cletus Church, LaGrange. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Helping Hands Center, 9649 W. 55th St., Countryside, IL 60525. For info: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019
