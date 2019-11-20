Home

Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John Fisher Church
10235 S. Fairfield Ave
Chicago, IL
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
10235 S. Fairfield Ave
Chicago, IL
Daniel G. Mahoney Obituary
Daniel G. Mahoney, Ret. C.P.D. Loving husband of Rosemary (nee Frugoli). Devoted father of Sarah (Eric) Currier, Patrick, I.S.P., and Daniel Mahoney. Caring brother of Sharon (Keith) Davis, Michael (Yvette) and Mark (Laura) Mahoney. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday at St. John Fisher Church 10235 S. Fairfield Ave, Chicago from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. to St. John Fisher for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Les Turner ALS Foundation 5550 W. Touhy Ave. Suite 302, Skokie, IL. 60077-3254. For information call (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019
