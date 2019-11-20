|
Daniel G. Mahoney, Ret. C.P.D. Loving husband of Rosemary (nee Frugoli). Devoted father of Sarah (Eric) Currier, Patrick, I.S.P., and Daniel Mahoney. Caring brother of Sharon (Keith) Davis, Michael (Yvette) and Mark (Laura) Mahoney. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday at St. John Fisher Church 10235 S. Fairfield Ave, Chicago from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. to St. John Fisher for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Les Turner ALS Foundation 5550 W. Touhy Ave. Suite 302, Skokie, IL. 60077-3254. For information call (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019