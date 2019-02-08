Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
(708) 841-2300
For more information about
Daniel Martinez
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel G. "Danny" Martinez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel G. "Danny" Martinez Obituary
Daniel G. "Danny" Martinez, U.S. Army Vietnam War Veteran, age 68, late of Burlington, NC. Devoted son of the late Joseph R. and Edna (née Malecki) Martinez; loving brother of Jacqueline Tansley, Thomas (Carol) Martinez, Barbara Wisniewski, Linda Badie, the late Robert and William Martinez; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews.Visitation Sunday, 2:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 6:00 p.m., at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton / South Holland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . (708)841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.