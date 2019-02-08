|
|
Daniel G. "Danny" Martinez, U.S. Army Vietnam War Veteran, age 68, late of Burlington, NC. Devoted son of the late Joseph R. and Edna (née Malecki) Martinez; loving brother of Jacqueline Tansley, Thomas (Carol) Martinez, Barbara Wisniewski, Linda Badie, the late Robert and William Martinez; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews.Visitation Sunday, 2:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 6:00 p.m., at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton / South Holland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . (708)841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019