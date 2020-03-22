|
Daniel G. Martinotti, at rest March 12th, 2020. Of Westchester, formerly of Oak Park and Roseland. Loving husband husband of Sheila, nee Guinan. Adored father of Margaret, Colleen, Matthew and Marykate. Fond brother of Judy (Peter) Hedlin and Rick Martinotti. Beloved uncle, cousin, brother in law, mentor and friend to many. Proud member of Pipefitters Local 597, loyal White Sox fan. Preceded in death by his parents Richard and Rose Mary. Dan's calm energy will be missed by all. Our gatherings will forever miss the music history he would share or that bit of wisdom you didn't know you needed. Dan was the guy all were drawn to. We will have a celebration of Dan's life when we can safely gather to honor him with music, laughter and community. Info: GAMBONEY & SON FUNERAL DIRECTORS 708/420-5108
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020