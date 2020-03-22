Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gamboney & Son Funeral Directors
1006 Wisconsin Avenue
Oak Park, IL 60304
708-848-5667
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Martinotti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel G. Martinotti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel G. Martinotti Obituary
Daniel G. Martinotti, at rest March 12th, 2020. Of Westchester, formerly of Oak Park and Roseland. Loving husband husband of Sheila, nee Guinan. Adored father of Margaret, Colleen, Matthew and Marykate. Fond brother of Judy (Peter) Hedlin and Rick Martinotti. Beloved uncle, cousin, brother in law, mentor and friend to many. Proud member of Pipefitters Local 597, loyal White Sox fan. Preceded in death by his parents Richard and Rose Mary. Dan's calm energy will be missed by all. Our gatherings will forever miss the music history he would share or that bit of wisdom you didn't know you needed. Dan was the guy all were drawn to. We will have a celebration of Dan's life when we can safely gather to honor him with music, laughter and community. Info: GAMBONEY & SON FUNERAL DIRECTORS 708/420-5108
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -