Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church.
Daniel G. Obiala Obituary
Daniel G. Obiala; Air Force Veteran; beloved husband of Judith nee Kukulski; loving father of Keith, Kimberly (William) Kelly and Kevin (Jill); cherished grandfather of Lauren and Ethan Kelly and Ryan; dear brother of the late Gerry (Will) Krahn; also nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien to Our Lady of Peace Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 1-8 P.M. Please omit flowers. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
