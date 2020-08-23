Daniel Gregory Olmstead, of Glen Ellyn Illinois, son of proud parents, Mary and Gregory Olmstead and dear brother of Anne Olmstead. Daniel passed to eternal life on August 15, 2020, at age 21, following a strong and brave fight with cancer for 14 months. A kind soul, Daniel will be remembered by his family and many friends as positive, loyal, perceptive, witty and adventuresome. A private celebration of Daniel's life will be held. Please consider in Daniel's name a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Give Hope to Kids with Cancer, by visiting stjude.org
.