Daniel Griffin,82,son of the late John Griffin and Kathleen Griffin (nee Leddy).Brother of the late Jack (Cora), Bob (Marilyn), Maureen (the late Pat Scanlon), Tom (Doreen), and Pat (Patricia).Dan was uncle to 24 nephews and nieces,31great nephews and nieces,and 2 great great nephews.Dan loved gardening,photography,traveling,and opera.He taught grammar school for 2 years at Maryville Academy and 28years in the Chicago Public school system, 24 of these at Goudy elementary.A funeral mass will take place at St. Peters catholic church in Skokie at 11 AM on Tuesday May 14th.Donations to Standing Tall Foundation c/o 1150 N. River Road, Desplaines Il are appreciated.Dan asks that you say or do something kind for someone today.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019