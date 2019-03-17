Resources More Obituaries for Daniel Munger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Daniel H. Munger

Age 60. Beloved husband of 21 years to Stephanie Stathos. Devoted father to Kiley (Will) Armstrong, Michael Munger, Jeffrey Munger, Andrew Munger and Adam Munger. Proud grandfather to David Armstrong and cherished son of Joel and Lilian Munger. Adored brother to Robin (David) Azarela. Fond brother in law to Sam Stathos. Dear son in law to Helen Stathos and precious uncle to Sam, Marlena, Michael and the late Caitlin. Best friend of his canine companion, Yogi. Dan was born in 1958 and raised in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. He graduated from Glenbard South High School in 1976 and attended Purdue University graduating in 1980. Dan supported his friends and family in every way possible. From family trips to Italy, mountains in Colorado and beaches in Turks and Caicos, Dan was eager to always have a good time with those he loved. Dan helped bring together good times ranging from an annual event to celebrate the life of Chris Farley (i.e., full day each year eating and drinking in the shoes of Chris), to weekend afternoons in the Wrigley Field bleachers with his friends and family. Dan followed the motto work hard, play hard. He shared his passion of music frequently attending concerts with his friends and family both home and abroad. Dan was an outdoor enthusiast who loved to golf, run, bike, ski, and take every opportunity to be outdoors with his friends and family. Dan spent 14 years at Arthur Andersen and 13 years at Deloitte Tax. Dan was the consummate International Tax Partner, providing his clients with best-in-class service and mentoring so many of his managers and staff from a personal and professional perspective. Being the ultimate International Tax guru is based on building strong relationships and maintaining the highest level of tax technical skills. Dan did all of this, and more, with grace and excellence. Dan was the ultimate globe trotter, travelling the globe serving some of the biggest and best companies in the world. Dan flourished at maintaining relationships around the world, albeit never learning to speak a foreign language, unless you consider, of course, International Tax a foreign language. Dan had the recipe for mixing business with fun unlike any other in the business. Most recently, as a Senior Partner at Deloitte, Dan led the Global Strategies Group, and focused on driving shareholder value for his clients and innovating how tax services are delivered. Dan was a leader, a mentor, a teacher, and an entertainer. Upon his retirement, Dan stayed busy. He volunteered at the Lincoln Park Zoo and utilized his ability to make new friends while working as a Guest Ambassador at Wrigley Field. Dan's gardening career took off in his later years and his rooftop became a sanctuary for anyone who liked rock and roll and cold beer. Between trips to Park Ridge Country Club, Dan would go for long bike rides, walks with Yogi and trips to the driving range with Adam. A Celebration of Life event to take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation at rizzo44.com and the Northwestern Medicine Brain Tumor Institute at giving.nm.org/dmungerArrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019