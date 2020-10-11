Daniel Harold Erickson, born December 14, 1934, in a farmhouse near Lowry, MN, passed away October 8, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Beloved husband of Joan for 60 years and loving father of Mark Erickson (Patty), Jim Stanley-Erickson (Cathy), and Sue Kelly (Bill). Cherished grandfather of Sean, Frederik, Chris, Nikolas, Rob, Hannah, Will, and Kajsa. Fond brother of John (Janet), Theodore (Marilyn) and loving uncle to many. Dan attended Glenwood High School (MN), North Dakota State School of Science, and the University of Minnesota. Dan grew up at Ben Wade Covenant Church, and was later a member at Bethlehem, Salem and Winnetka Covenant Churches. Dan enjoyed rooting for Minnesota sports teams, fishing at Big Swan Lake, collecting Watkins memorabilia, and traveling the world with Joan. He reached rare status by traveling to over 100 countries, all seven continents, and all 50 states. Upon graduation from "The U", Dan worked for Honeywell, Control Data, and NJK Holdings until his retirement at age 70. His testimony helped Control Data win a case in front of the World Court in The Hague. Dan was known for musing after dinner, "There is always room for ice cream." Most importantly, Dan will be remembered by family and friends for his faith in Christ, kindness and generosity. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Covenant Living of Northbrook Benevolence Fund (2625 Techny Rd, Northbrook, IL 60062). A memorial service is planned for November.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store