1/1
Daniel Harold Erickson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Harold Erickson, born December 14, 1934, in a farmhouse near Lowry, MN, passed away October 8, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Beloved husband of Joan for 60 years and loving father of Mark Erickson (Patty), Jim Stanley-Erickson (Cathy), and Sue Kelly (Bill). Cherished grandfather of Sean, Frederik, Chris, Nikolas, Rob, Hannah, Will, and Kajsa. Fond brother of John (Janet), Theodore (Marilyn) and loving uncle to many. Dan attended Glenwood High School (MN), North Dakota State School of Science, and the University of Minnesota. Dan grew up at Ben Wade Covenant Church, and was later a member at Bethlehem, Salem and Winnetka Covenant Churches. Dan enjoyed rooting for Minnesota sports teams, fishing at Big Swan Lake, collecting Watkins memorabilia, and traveling the world with Joan. He reached rare status by traveling to over 100 countries, all seven continents, and all 50 states. Upon graduation from "The U", Dan worked for Honeywell, Control Data, and NJK Holdings until his retirement at age 70. His testimony helped Control Data win a case in front of the World Court in The Hague. Dan was known for musing after dinner, "There is always room for ice cream." Most importantly, Dan will be remembered by family and friends for his faith in Christ, kindness and generosity. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Covenant Living of Northbrook Benevolence Fund (2625 Techny Rd, Northbrook, IL 60062). A memorial service is planned for November.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved