Daniel Irving Karlin, 88, passed away peacefully April 10th, at his Glenview residence. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy, of 66 yrs., and two sons, Robert (Linda, grandsons Daniel and Matthew) & son Steven. He was born on Dec 24, 1931 and raised on the south side of Chicago, having graduated South Shore HS in 1949 and then completing 3-1/2 years in architectural studies at Univ. of Ill.
Dan became a 'cold war' naval aviator 'warrior', '53-'57, stationed at Pensacola, & VP-16, Jacksonville, FL NAS. After serving 4 years, he returned to his life's work as an architect becoming licensed in 1959, practicing in his loop firm for about 30 yrs. specializing as a consultant to the lending industry. A family celebration of life will be announced this summer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Research Fund.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2020