|
|
Daniel J. Bartnicki, son of the late Daniel L. and the late Barbara A. nee Walkowiak. Loving brother of Andy (Pat), Sandy (Bob) Galassi, Bill (Laura), Linda (Tony) Rinfret, Phil (LuAnne) and the late Barbie. Dear uncle of 11 and great-uncle of 7. Member of Sportsman Rod and Gun Club, Tau Theta Epsilon Fraternity, and FDR Post 923. Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019 from 3:00 -9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral service Saturday, July 20, at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to 230 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60606 or are appreciated. Info 773-774-0366
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019