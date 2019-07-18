Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Bartnicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. Bartnicki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel J. Bartnicki Obituary
Daniel J. Bartnicki, son of the late Daniel L. and the late Barbara A. nee Walkowiak. Loving brother of Andy (Pat), Sandy (Bob) Galassi, Bill (Laura), Linda (Tony) Rinfret, Phil (LuAnne) and the late Barbie. Dear uncle of 11 and great-uncle of 7. Member of Sportsman Rod and Gun Club, Tau Theta Epsilon Fraternity, and FDR Post 923. Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019 from 3:00 -9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral service Saturday, July 20, at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to 230 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60606 or are appreciated. Info 773-774-0366
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now