Daniel J. Burke

Daniel J. Burke Obituary
Daniel J. Burke, 62, of Mokena, IL, formerly of Midlothian, IL passed away on February 9, 2020 from complications following a stem cell transplant. Beloved husband of Mary / Mary Beth (nee Schumacher), married for 42 years. Loving brother of Richard (Robin), Cheryl McGill, Lorrie (Ray) Holland, Martin, James, Joseph (Beth), Kathleen (Luis) Butron, Elizabeth (Brad) Heffelfinger, Maryellen (Paul) Harrington, and Michael (Mary). Devoted uncle and grand uncle to many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. He was also loved and will be greatly missed by many extended family members and friends. Dan was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Kathleen (nee Miska) Burke, and his sister Margaret Burke. At Dan's request, no services were held. Memorial contributions may be made to the MDS Foundation.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
