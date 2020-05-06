Daniel J. Ciucci, age 69, of Skokie. Beloved husband of the late Linda, nee Larsen; dear father of Karin (Robert) Zayia and Christopher (Courtney) Ciucci; loving grandfather of Jessica and Jillian Zayia and Chloe, Claire, and Joseph Ciucci; fond brother of Mary (Allan) Reisberg and Carol (James) Blatz; cherished friend of Maureen Moriarty; longtime friendship with the "Saints." Services are private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter Catholic Church, Skokie, in the future. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 6, 2020.