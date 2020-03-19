|
Daniel J. Coakley passed away on March 16th, 2020. Beloved husband of Maureen nee Conley; loving father of Sean (Sumontha) Coakley and Elizabeth (Mark) Antrobus; dear grandfather of Kate Maureen Coakley, Mark Daniel Antrobus, and Maximus Joseph Antrobus; beloved son of the late Daniel and Margaret Coakley; fond brother of Anna (the late James) Farrell, the late Jack and Jim Coakley. Visitation Saturday, March 21st, 10:00 am to 12:30 pm at Adolf Funeral Home, 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook, IL 60527. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6001 W. 111th St Alsip, IL 60803. For information 630-325-2300, www.adolfservices.com or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2020