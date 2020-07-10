Daniel Joseph Cralli, of McHenry, IL, passed away on July 2, 2020 at the age of 36. He was born February 15, 1984 in Evanston, IL.



Dan worked as a financial analyst, but his true passions lie in his hobbies. Though his interests were diverse, he had a particular passion for the study of American history, broadly, and the history of the stock market, more specifically. He was an avid reader of non-fiction with an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. His curiosity knew no bounds.



Dan was deeply creative and imaginative, and found great amusement in the absurd. Though he was reserved, among his closest friends and family, he was witty and charismatic, and brought riotous laughter to the table at every gathering. His one-liners and his laugh will be deeply missed by those fortunate enough to know and love him.



Dan is survived by his parents, Joseph Cralli and Linda (Mark) Zimmerman (née Rumsfield); his sisters, Karen (Ramón Franco) Cralli and Samantha (Kevin) Orris; his grandmothers, Geraldine Rumsfield and Peggy Cralli; and his aunts, Elise Cralli and Diane (James Suty) Rumsfield.



He is predeceased by his grandfathers, Joseph Cralli and John Rumsfield, and his cousin, Shannon Suty.





