Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
Daniel J. Duffy


1954 - 2020
Daniel J. Duffy Obituary
Daniel J. Duffy 65, Feb. 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee Gill). Loving father of Timothy and Mary Margaret Duffy. Dear brother of Patricia (Don) Gianone, Nancy (Don) Fortney, Sally Duffy, Peggy (Steve) Demmitt and Shirley Duffy. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Long-standing member of the VP's. Memorial Service Friday 11:00 A.M. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. Int. Private. Memorial Visitation Thursday 4:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christmas without Cancer, PO Box 628, Oak Lawn, IL 60454 or christmaswithoutcancer.org. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2020
