Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
Resources
Daniel J. Flanagan
Daniel J. Flanagan, age 49, of Woodridge. Beloved husband of Kelly. Loving father of Zachary and Aleczander. Cherished son of James Flanagan and Sharon Kallas. Devoted brother of Michael (Jessica), Brian, John (Liz) and Thomas (Colleen). Dear uncle to many. Visitation 2:30 – 9 p.m. Thursday at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove, where funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday. Interment Holy Family Cemetery. Funeral info 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 13, 2019
