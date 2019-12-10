Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Daniel J. Geyer Obituary
Daniel J. Geyer, 80, passed away December 9. Retired Chicago Police Officer. Loving father of Tony (RoseLynn) Geyer. Cherished grandfather of Stephanie. Dear brother of George (Janet) Geyer. Fond uncle of many. Served over 30 years with CPD, retiring with the 18th District. Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W Lawrence Ave, Norridge. Interment private. Info: 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019
