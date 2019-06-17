|
|
Hader , Daniel J Daniel Hader, 64, formerly of Park Ridge and Chicago, died in Tulsa, OK on June 11, 2019 after a very long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Donna, his sons, Dan and Dylan, his brother-in-law, John, his sister Melissa (Wes), his brothers--Art (Gloria), John (Lisa), Bill, Matt (Lori), and Andy (Susan). He was preceded in death by his brother, Rick (Kim), his mother, Joan, and his father, Art. Danny never, ever backed down from a fight--this last one included.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 17, 2019