Daniel J. Josephs, age 64, of Oak Park; beloved husband of Abbe; devoted son of Daniel and Judith; dear brother of Jeffrey (Mary), Brian (Catherine) and Mark Josephs; fond uncle, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Friday 4 to 8 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Friends and family will meet at Old St. Patrick's Church, 700 W Adams St, Chicago on Saturday for Mass at 1:30 p.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers please support your favorite animal charity. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2020