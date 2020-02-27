Home

Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:30 PM
Old St. Patrick's Church
700 W Adams St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Daniel J. Josephs, age 64, of Oak Park; beloved husband of Abbe; devoted son of Daniel and Judith; dear brother of Jeffrey (Mary), Brian (Catherine) and Mark Josephs; fond uncle, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Friday 4 to 8 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Friends and family will meet at Old St. Patrick's Church, 700 W Adams St, Chicago on Saturday for Mass at 1:30 p.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers please support your favorite animal charity. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2020
