|
|
Daniel J. Maloney, born to life on June 15, 1950, was born to eternal life on April 16, 2020, following a sudden heart-related episode during his courageous battle with cancer.
The son of Dr. Edward Maloney and Mary Sheridan Maloney. Loving brother to Thomas, the late Sharon, the late Patrick (Irene) and his Irish twin Nancy Kelly. Devoted spouse to Judy Maloney. Adoring father to Molly (Javier) Duran, Shannon (Vito) Giovingo and Kelly. Fond Papa to Alex, Max and Josephine. Cherished uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Proud Godfather. Patriarch of the Kahoonie Clan, his beloved Notre Dame community.
A career educator of high school science and a track and field coach, Daniel was also an educator and coach in the broadest sense. He loved to jovially quiz people about random facts, big ideas where misconceptions often reigned or whatever topic he had been learning about recently. Daniel touched the lives of thousands of students and athletes in his long career and will be greatly missed. A celebration of life with family and friends will be planned in the future when circumstances allow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to Fr. Rubey's LOSS Program:
(www.catholiccharities.net/loss)
or the Dear Lisa Scholarship Foundation:
(www.lisasantorofoundation.com).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020