Daniel J Murphy (Dan) of The Villages, Florida, passed at age 72 on January 30, 2020.
Born in Chicago, Illinois (lived in Matteson and Shorewood, Illinois) to Daniel and Frances Murphy. Served his country as a U.S. Marine. Received his degree at DePaul University. Worked as a steel coil salesman. Contributed to the community as Trustee to Village of Matteson from 1982 to 1993. Served in prison ministry to both juvenile and adult maximum security in Joliet, Illinois. Active member of Parkinson exercise and support groups for 5 years.
Preceded in death by parents, sister Romana Drobick and brother Thomas and Mark.
Loving husband to Judy and father to Karen (Dan Medina), Mark, and Joel (Katie) Murphy. Loving grandfather to Augie Murphy, Rachel, Jake, and Zack Medina.
Services to be scheduled for a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2020