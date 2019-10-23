|
|
Daniel J. O'Keefe, 59, beloved husband of Eliana O'Keefe; Proud father of Raymond Marcello O'Keefe; Loving son of Raymond V. O'Keefe and the late Dolores O'Keefe; Dear brother to Robert, Terry, Susan, Tim, Dennis, Joanne, Diane, John, Kelly and Ken; Beloved and cherished "Uncle Dan" to many nieces and nephews; Visitation Wednesday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Thursday 10:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Prayers 11:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment; St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the diabetes foundation; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019