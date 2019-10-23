Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel O'Keefe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. O'Keefe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel J. O'Keefe Obituary
Daniel J. O'Keefe, 59, beloved husband of Eliana O'Keefe; Proud father of Raymond Marcello O'Keefe; Loving son of Raymond V. O'Keefe and the late Dolores O'Keefe; Dear brother to Robert, Terry, Susan, Tim, Dennis, Joanne, Diane, John, Kelly and Ken; Beloved and cherished "Uncle Dan" to many nieces and nephews; Visitation Wednesday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Thursday 10:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Prayers 11:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment; St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the diabetes foundation; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now