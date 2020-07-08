1/
Daniel J. Shannon
1933 - 2020
Daniel J. Shannon of Lake Barrington passed away July 6, 2020. He was born August 15, 1933 in Chicago to Peter and Marion Shannon. Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Kathryn "Kitty" Shannon; children, Maureen (Scott) Forster, Colleen (Glen) Svenningsen, Mary Ellen (Scott) Moncrieff, and Gerard (Lisa) Shannon; grandchildren, Kelly, Glen, Amy, Daniel, Kara, Carly, Erin, Scotty, AnneMarie, and John; and sister, Donna (late John) Mulchrone. He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel; daughter, Nancy; five siblings, and his parents.Visitation will be 9am until 10am, Friday July 10 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 941 S. Old Rand Road, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 410 N. First St, Cary. Burial will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. Please call the funeral home if you are planning to attend the mass, 847-550-4221. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
July 7, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Mr. Shannon and all his family and friends.

The Sisters and Residents of
Misericordia Home
