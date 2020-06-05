Daniel "Danny" J. Strong, 54, of Bartlett, IL, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Dan married Victoria (Vickie Ponce) in 1994, and is survived by his wife and two daughters, Megan and Erica. Danny was born in Chicago and grew up on the northwest side. He was the youngest of five born to Howard and Dorothy (Christoph) Strong. He is survived by sisters Kathleen and husband Joseph Balczewski, Susan and husband Keith Barrett, and Patricia and husband William Lehman. He was a loving uncle to seven nieces and nephews, and one grandnephew. He was predeceased by a brother, Michael. Danny was educated in the Catholic School system and went on to receive an Associates degree in Criminal Justice. He was employed by Cook County Sheriff's Police where he worked for 18 years as a police officer. He was a county employee for 31 years. He spent several years as a canine officer, working with his beloved Canine Officer Shadow. Danny very much enjoyed his canine police work and so did Shadow.
Danny was fun-loving and a jokester; enjoyed food and vacationing with family and will be forever known as Vickie's perpetual 10-year old. He was very social, quick to help others, and made a lasting impression with anyone he met. Funeral services are private. A funeral mass will be held later in the month at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in St. Charles, IL. Memorial gifts can be made in Danny's name to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Hospice.
When it is safe for everyone to gather in large groups, the family will have a memorial Mass for Danny at his church.
Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bartlett assisted the family with arrangements. Info www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or (630)289-7575
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.