Daniel (Dan) James Fish, a devout Christian and family man, has passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at his home in Plainfield, IL on July 18th, 2019 at the age of 61.



Daniel is survived by his wife Kathryn (Kathy) Fish, his children



Patrick Fish (Kathryn), Joseph Fish (Alison), Anne Marie Fish



(Tyndale), Andrew O'Connor, and his grandchildren Maddie Fish and Ellie Fish.



He is preceded in death by his father Edmund Fish, his mother Catherine Fish, his sister Carol Davis, his brother Kevin Fish, his niece Catherine (Casey) Fish, and his father-in-law Joseph Klis.



Dan was born September 16th, 1957 in Evanston, IL to Catherine and Edmund Fish. He graduated from Western Illinois University in 1981with a degree in Forestry. He married the love of his life, Kathryn Fish on June 13th, 1987. They met at Shemin's Nursery where they became good friends before falling for one another. Dan and Kathy later moved to Glendale Heights, IL to start a life and family together. The couple welcomed three children. After a couple of years, Dan moved his family to Oswego, IL and bought his wife Kathy's childhood home, where they were able to create even more memories with each other and their three children. After 30 years of marriage, Dan and Kathy renewed their vows in front of their children and before God, and Dan insisted on getting down on one knee to ask Kathy's hand in marriage once again.



Dan was a loving husband and father. He was always actively involved in raising his children, where he never missed a game or special event, and always made time for his family. He was kind, patient, and had a calming presence that anyone who met him could instantly feel. His hobbies and passions included fishing, hunting, archery, or anything that was related to the outdoors. Dan was an active member of his church as he participated in several different Bible studies and Church groups over the years. Despite the difficult Parkinson's diagnosis toward the end of his life, his love and his belief in God never wavered.



Visitation will take place on Sunday, July 21st from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY 1801 Douglas Rd Oswego, IL. A funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Darren Snow on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Crossroads Church 3017 Lundquist Dr. Aurora, IL. Memorials may be directed to the Fish Family Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 665, Oswego, IL 60543. For additional information 630-554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019