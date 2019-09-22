|
|
Ivers, Daniel James, 70, of Chicago passed away September 9, 2019 at home. Born in Chicago to Daniel and Anita Ivers; he is survived by his partner Jeff Davis of 47 years; he was a fond cousin and a good friend to many. He attended St. Patrick High school and Loyola University; he worked as an electrician, was a member IAM National and later in real estate sales where he worked at Coldwell Banker and managed various condo developments. He enjoyed gardening, especially roses, collecting antiques and anything computer related. He will be missed by many. Graveside service Holifield Cemetery in Mayfield, Kentucky. Arrangements under the care of Drake and Son Funeral Home, www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019