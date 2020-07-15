Daniel Jesse Marquez, age 92, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Sabala) for 59 years. Cherished brother, father, uncle, cousin, grandfather and great-grandfather.



Dan was born Dec 8, 1927 in Chicago, IL to Daniel and Soledad (nee Ramos) Marquez. He graduated from Tilden Tech H.S. He became a successful boxer and was a Golden Gloves champion. Enlisting in the Army in 1946, he was a member of the 11th Airborne Division and served in occupied Japan. He became the welterweight All-Army Boxing Champion. Dan was a prominent leader in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. He was a member of the Mary McDowell Settlement House. He was a founder of the Berean Bible Mission at 45th and Ashland. He was a member of the 14th Ward Democratic Organization and a precinct captain for over 30 years. He worked at People's Gas for 20 years as well as the Chicago Park District.



Dan enjoyed being with his family, attending church and watching Westerns and boxing. He enjoyed reading the Sun-Times, reading the Bible, singing in the church choir and loved his wife's cooking. He will be remembered for his generosity, compassion, passion for boxing, devotion to family and an unwavering faith in God.



Dan was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary, his son Donald (Maria), his grandchild, Jake and his siblings Joseph, Emily Enriquez (late Vicente), and Peter (Jane). He is survived by his siblings John (late Margaret), Guadalupe "Pupa" (Norma), Benjamin (Gloria), Gloria Mendez (late Matt), and Teresa Sauseda (Michael); his children Daniel (Ellen), Dave (Marianne "Cookie"), Donna, Deanna Jobe (Mark), Dean (Michelle), daughter-in-law Maria (wife of the late Donald); 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



The visitation will be held on July 16th 9:30 am with service at 11:00 am at New Life Community Church 5101 S. Keeler Ave. Chicago, IL 60632. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Life Community Church Food Pantry.





