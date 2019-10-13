|
|
Daniel John Nowicki, 64, of Spring Hill FL, former resident of Bolingbrook IL, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Jeanette (nee Hazen) for 42 years. Loving father of Alicia, Jordan, and Cameron. Dear brother of Paula (late Leonard Brauer) Nowicki, Karen (James) Pattison, and Jeffrey (Karen) Nowicki. In addition, he will be missed by numerous other loving relatives and friends. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, John and Patricia Nowicki, in-laws Neal and Geraldine Hazen, and infant son, Adam. Dan was a graduate of Elmhurst College and had a career as an Accountant, retiring in 2017. He loved the outdoors, especially the Florida beaches, and had become a fan of the Tampa Bay Rays MLB team. His family will remember him as "chief" and for his quick wit and great sense of humor. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10am, Saturday October 19, 2019 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Bolingbrook IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019