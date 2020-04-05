|
|
Proud U.S. Army Veteran, age 79, died March 25 at his home in Riverside. He was a husband, father, father-in-law, papa, friend, veteran, neighbor, cheerleader, jokester and quite possibly the nicest, friendliest and most thoughtful and patient man on the planet. He loved life and had a sense of humor second to none. You'd always find him in a good mood, except when the squirrels were infiltrating the bird feeder, when it rained after he washed his Caddy, and when the newspaper arrived past 7:00am. He loved to dance and play cards. He loved to laugh and be around people. An avid storyteller, he was frequently known for regaling listeners with the same story multiple times. At the age of 70, he took up golf and his greatest accomplishment was beating his sons-in-law. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, sister, brother, nieces, nephews and countless relatives and friends. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. In the meantime, he'll be holding court up in heaven, wearing his ultra-suede jacket with a salsa stain on his shirt, drinking a Tito's on the rocks with a lemon twist, and telling larger-than-life-stories to a whole new audience of people. In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree in his honor. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER in Palos Heights. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020