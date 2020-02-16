Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Catholic Church
191 Linden Street
Winnetka, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Catholic Church
191 Linden Street
Winnetka, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Clohisy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Joseph Clohisy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Joseph Clohisy Obituary
Daniel Joseph Clohisy age 60 of Wilmette. Cherished son of the late Warren A. Clohisy Jr. M.D. and the late Marguerite Clohisy nee Sweeney; loving brother of Warren (Jeanne), Celagrace (Mark McGuire), Denis (Mary), Cathreen (Edward Fay), John (Mary), Marguerite (Dean Vitulski), Maryruth (Michael Kerns), Thomas (Rosemarie) and Terese (Ryan Hendrickson); dear uncle of 27 and great uncle of 17; beloved nephew and cousin to many in Pittsburg and Chicago. Visitation Wednesday February 19, 2020 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Catholic Church, 191 Linden Street Winnetka, IL 60093. Interment All Saints Cemetery, DesPlaines, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 949 N. River Road DesPlaines, IL 60016. Info: (847) 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now