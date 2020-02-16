|
|
Daniel Joseph Clohisy age 60 of Wilmette. Cherished son of the late Warren A. Clohisy Jr. M.D. and the late Marguerite Clohisy nee Sweeney; loving brother of Warren (Jeanne), Celagrace (Mark McGuire), Denis (Mary), Cathreen (Edward Fay), John (Mary), Marguerite (Dean Vitulski), Maryruth (Michael Kerns), Thomas (Rosemarie) and Terese (Ryan Hendrickson); dear uncle of 27 and great uncle of 17; beloved nephew and cousin to many in Pittsburg and Chicago. Visitation Wednesday February 19, 2020 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Catholic Church, 191 Linden Street Winnetka, IL 60093. Interment All Saints Cemetery, DesPlaines, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 949 N. River Road DesPlaines, IL 60016. Info: (847) 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020