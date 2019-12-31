Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Daniel McClowry
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Daniel Joseph McClowry
Daniel Joseph McClowry, age 72. Beloved husband of Michaelle (nee Lovelace). Devoted father of Allison (Richard) Cable, Sean (Ena Shin) McClowry, Joshua (Erin) Zissler, Lara (Jared) Dilley and Michael (Trisha) Zissler. Loving grandfather of Ty, Zack, Anderson, Aidan, Elliott, Leia, Emmett and Alistair. Dear brother of Joan Quillman, Alice Feeney Doherty, James McClowry, Richard McClowry, Celeste Keefe, Joseph McClowry Jr., Therese McClowry and Laura Showalter. Visitation Thursday 3-9 PM at the Palos Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Friday 11 AM service at the funeral home. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 31, 2019
