Daniel Joseph Mousel

Daniel Joseph Mousel Obituary
Dan was born in Des Plaines, IL on October 6,1974 and died in Chicago on April 24, 2019. He is survived by his adoring mother, Elizabeth "Betsy" Deskovich Mousel and joins his father, Michael and sister, Patty in eternal rest. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends who will miss him greatly. Dan was happiest when fishing and most fulfilled when creating custom furniture and carpentry. A celebration of Dan's life will take place on Saturday, June 1 from 12 Noon until 3PM at Resi's Bierstube, 2034 W. Irving Park Road in Chicago. Donations in Dan's memory can be made to PAWS Chicago or The . For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
