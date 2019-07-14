Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Palos Hills, IL
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Palos Hills, IL
Daniel Nolan, beloved husband of Patricia (Huisman) Nolan, passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2018. Lovingly missed and remembered always by his wife Pat, sisters Mary Lou (Jeff) Forsythe and Diane (Paul) Magnuson and his many Nolan and Kane relatives.

Dan was a thoughtful, intelligent and generous man who was particularly loving to his parents and family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Palos Hills. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:00 followed by a memorial mass.

Memorials to the are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
