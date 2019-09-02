|
Daniel Kirsch, age 90, of Highland Park. Beloved husband of Lorry, nee Hillman; loving father of Bob (Mindy) Kirsch, Linda Schwartz and Joe Kirsch. Adored Grandpa of Bryan (Mandy), Ricky (Laura), Jamie (David), Barry (Alli), David, Ashton (Alex), Adriana. Proud G.G. of Molly, Sam, Charlie, Zachary, Zoey, Mari, Livie, Laina. Devoted son of the late Jack and Elizabeth Kirsch. Chapel service, Tuesday, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information and to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 2, 2019