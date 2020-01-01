|
Daniel Klbecka, age 83; beloved husband of Patricia, nee Wilinski; loving father of Donna Barkoozis and Debra (David Jablonski); cherished grandfather of Nicholas (Kelly, Fiancée) and Eric Barkoozis; dear brother of John (the late Audrey) and preceded in death by Robert, Thomas and Ann; brother-in-law of Marianne Moran; loving uncle and godfather of many. Daniel was a proud member of the Sinsinawa Dominican Associates, St. Pascal Parishioner and Usher and U.S. Air Force veteran. Visitation, Friday, 4 to 9 p.m. Funeral Prayers, Saturday, 9:15 a.m. at Nelson Funeral Home 820 Talcott, Park Ridge to St. Pascal Church, Mass 10 a.m. Entombment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sinsinawa Dominicans would be appreciated. For information 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 1, 2020