Services
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Linus Church
10400 Lawler Ave
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map

Daniel Klick

Daniel Klick Obituary
Klick, Daniel, 72, of Naperville passed away on Friday, February 14th. Dan was a loving husband to Pamela for the past 43 years; loving father to David, Michael, Brian (Kathleen), Mark and Laura; cherished grandfather to Cormac and Margaret. Dan was a long-time millwork salesman, an avid golfer, a frequent visitor to The Villages in Florida & Apple Canyon Lake in Illinois, a devoted coach of many sports and a former President of The St. Linus Athletic Club. Visitation Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL, from 4pm to 9pm. Funeral Thursday, February 20, 2020, prayers 10am from funeral home to St. Linus Church, 10400 Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn, IL for mass at 10:30am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Saint Xavier University Ludden Speech and Language Clinic would be appreciated. Info 708-636-1193 or www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 18, 2020
