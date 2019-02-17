February 13, 2018. Age 89. A Jesuit for over 70 years. A Chicago native, Fr. Dan served as Provincial of the Chicago Province in the 1970s. A distinguished and gifted writer, he served as Associate Editor of America Magazine in the early 1970s and Director of Loyola University Press in the 1980s. He also served on various Boards of Trustees at Jesuit Institutions throughout his ministry. Fr. Dan continued to write in his retirement years, including writing a new forward to the book, "With God in Russia" - the classic spiritual memoir about Servant of God Walter Ciszek, SJ, whom he came to know when he assisted in writing the first edition of the book in 1964. He also assisted in writing Fr. Ciszek's second book, "He Leadeth Me" in 1973.Visitation is Monday, Feb. 18, 3-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Colombiere. Funeral Mass Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 10:45 a.m. at Colombiere Center, 9075 Big Lake Rd., Clarkston, MI with burial to follow. Memorial gifts to support the Jesuits may be made to the USA Midwest Jesuits, 1010 N. Hooker St., Chicago, IL 60642. Visit www.jesuitsmidwest.org to read full obituary, sign guestbook, or make an online memorial gift. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 362-2500. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary