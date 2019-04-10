|
|
Daniel L. Jacobs, age 79, Rt. CPD and proud U.S. Army veteran. Loving brother of Phyillis (the late Donald) Boba, the late Patricia A. Minas, and Donna (Tom) Daly. Cherished uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his loving parents Samuel and Lena Jacobs. In lieu of flowers donations to Chicago Police Memorial Foundation 1407 W. Washington Blvd. Chicago, IL 60607 are appreciated. Visitation Thursday April 11th from 9 AM until time of mass at 10 AM at St. Andrew's Catholic Assyrian Church of the East 901 N. Milwaukee Ave. Glenview, IL 60025. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Info 847-901-4012 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019