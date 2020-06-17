Daniel L. Veitkus
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel L. Veitkus, born January 1, 1951, formerly of Tinley Park, IL, passed away peacefully at his home in Homer Glen, surrounded by his family, on June 9, 2020. Dan is survived by his beloved wife, Carol, his eleven children: Daniel (Jill), Dominic, Katie Shawhan (Michael), David (Gwendolyn), Douglas (Laura), Mary, Sister Mary Sebastian, F.M., Fr. Leo Veitkus, C.S.P.V, John (Ashley), Donna Mason (James), Michael and 25 grandchildren. Daniel, the son of Lyman and Adeline Veitkus of Chicago, IL is also survived by his sister, Alice Cusack (Ed), and honored by many nieces and nephews. A life-long Traditional Catholic, Dan was a member of The Sacred Heart Mission in Chicago. Dan spent many years as an active, dedicated member of Kiwanis International. In 1977 Dan founded Lymander Building Services and enjoyed the respect and trust of his employees and customers, as well as the members of the communities he served. For more information www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com or 708-532-1635


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved