Daniel L. Veitkus, born January 1, 1951, formerly of Tinley Park, IL, passed away peacefully at his home in Homer Glen, surrounded by his family, on June 9, 2020. Dan is survived by his beloved wife, Carol, his eleven children: Daniel (Jill), Dominic, Katie Shawhan (Michael), David (Gwendolyn), Douglas (Laura), Mary, Sister Mary Sebastian, F.M., Fr. Leo Veitkus, C.S.P.V, John (Ashley), Donna Mason (James), Michael and 25 grandchildren. Daniel, the son of Lyman and Adeline Veitkus of Chicago, IL is also survived by his sister, Alice Cusack (Ed), and honored by many nieces and nephews. A life-long Traditional Catholic, Dan was a member of The Sacred Heart Mission in Chicago. Dan spent many years as an active, dedicated member of Kiwanis International. In 1977 Dan founded Lymander Building Services and enjoyed the respect and trust of his employees and customers, as well as the members of the communities he served. For more information www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com or 708-532-1635
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.