Daniel Lee Jackson, age 80. Beloved husband of the late Joan; loving and devoted father of Larry (Tanya) Jackson, and Cynthia (Tim) Hartman; beloved Paw-Paw of Tim (Ray Ray) Hartman Jr., Adelynn Hartman, Anthony Dolgner and Noah Dolgner; cherished son of the late Hugh and Vera Jackson; fond brother of the late Thelbert (Pat) Jackson, the late Loretta (Jim) Taylor, and the late Patricia Jackson; beloved brother-in-law of Jerry Sharp, Bill (Jolene) Sharp, and Eva (Stub) Loder; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S Cass Ave, Darien. Interment Plainfield Township Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 3, 2020