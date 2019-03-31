Daniel Leo Weinstock, born in La Junta, Colorado in 1945, grew up in Rolling Prairie, Indiana. He died on March 14, age 73, in Highland Park. He attended the University of Chicago for 2 years, then transferred to the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, graduating in 1968. After gaining experience at Skidmore, Owings, and Merrill, among other Chicago architectural firms, Daniel trained architectural model-makers at the firm Architects Team 3 in Singapore and Malaysia for 5 years. Returning to Chicago in 1976, Daniel was at the Field Museum as Projects Division Manager until 1989, Manager of Exhibits at the Chicago Academy of Sciences (now Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum) 1990–95, and lastly at American Management Company managing associations for 10 years. Upon retirement he opened a studio, happily working first in ceramics, then creating soaring hanging sculptures of exotic woods. Supportive of and active in many humane and helpful associations, Daniel organized projects for Amnesty International, and in 1991 he revived the 1980s Museum Communicators Group, and, with Roger Vandiver, founded CMEG (Chicago Museum Exhibitors Group). Daniel absorbed much about the cultures of many peoples in his travels in South, Southeast, and East Asia, including studying Abhidharma Buddhism, which well suited his gentle, thoughtful, and productive nature. In addition to being respected for his excellent work, his steadfastness, and his capacity to effectively manage both practical problems and people, Daniel had many friends and colleagues worldwide who appreciated his honesty, humanity, kind understanding and affection, and quiet but playful humor. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Lisa Parr, of Highland Park; his siblings and their spouses: Marta (Ralph) Nicholas in Chicago, Susan (Eckhard) Polzer in Munich, Germany, Diana (the late James) Duda in Glenview, Illinois, and Joseph (Widyat) Weinstock in Vancouver, Washington; also cousins, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. There will be a Celebration of Daniel's Life in the summer. To be notified of date, time, and location, send name and contact information to [email protected] Photos and other memories may also be sent to that address to be shared. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary