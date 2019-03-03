Daniel Paulson, 94 of Winona, MN passed peacefully Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Dan was born in Isabel, S.D. Sept. 2, 1924, one of 8 children of Nels and Charlotte (Green) Paulson. Dan grew up in Isabel where he developed an appreciation for gardening, farming and the environment. Dan served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He moved to Chicago to study, work and raise a family. He graduated from Loyola University Chicago. Dan was an avid reader and a crossword puzzle wizard. He did extensive genealogical research and traveled the world discovering his roots. He enjoyed raising flowers in his greenhouse. He volunteered helping the disadvantaged and promoting adult literacy.He is survived by his sons Timothy, Michael, Patrick and Kevin, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary.Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Anne of Winona, 1347 West Broadway Street, Winona, MN 55987.Special thanks to St. Anne's of Winona staff who embraced Dan as a member of their extended family and provided loving care to the moment of his death. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary