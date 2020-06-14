Daniel Lorek, age 89, U.S. Army veteran of Korean War. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Schwellenbach). Devoted father of Daniel and Daren (Tiffany). Loving grandfather of Alexander, Dylan, Ethan, and Elliot. Many years of service with Sears Roebuck & Co. Visitation Monday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Tuesday 945 AM from the funeral home to St. Damian Church, 5250 W. 155th St. (Oak Forest) for 11 AM Mass. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Please make donations to Palos Home Care & Hospice, 15295 127th St., Lemont, IL 60439. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.