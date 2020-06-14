Daniel Lorek
Daniel Lorek, age 89, U.S. Army veteran of Korean War. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Schwellenbach). Devoted father of Daniel and Daren (Tiffany). Loving grandfather of Alexander, Dylan, Ethan, and Elliot. Many years of service with Sears Roebuck & Co. Visitation Monday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Tuesday 945 AM from the funeral home to St. Damian Church, 5250 W. 155th St. (Oak Forest) for 11 AM Mass. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Please make donations to Palos Home Care & Hospice, 15295 127th St., Lemont, IL 60439. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
JUN
16
Funeral
09:45 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
JUN
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Damian Church
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
