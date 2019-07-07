Home

Daniel M. Crescenzi Obituary
Daniel M. Crescenzi, 65, of Chicago IL, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He is survived by his brothers Frank (Betty Bauer) of Chicago, IL; Tom of Lansing, IL; Alan of Tulsa, OK; and his twin sister, Dorothy (Gary) Snell of Frankfort, IL, niece Megan (Ethan) Bedsaul, nephews Brian Snell, Joe (Cyndi) Bauer, Daryl Bauer; great niece Ellie Bedsaul, great nephew Brody Bedsaul. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Edna Crescenzi.Dan was a loving brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him. He will be missed. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Symphony of Lincoln Park, 1366 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60614. Interment private. Arrangements by Grein Funeral Directors 773-588-6336 or greinfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019
