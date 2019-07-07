|
|
Daniel M. Crescenzi, 65, of Chicago IL, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He is survived by his brothers Frank (Betty Bauer) of Chicago, IL; Tom of Lansing, IL; Alan of Tulsa, OK; and his twin sister, Dorothy (Gary) Snell of Frankfort, IL, niece Megan (Ethan) Bedsaul, nephews Brian Snell, Joe (Cyndi) Bauer, Daryl Bauer; great niece Ellie Bedsaul, great nephew Brody Bedsaul. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Edna Crescenzi.Dan was a loving brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him. He will be missed. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Symphony of Lincoln Park, 1366 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60614. Interment private. Arrangements by Grein Funeral Directors 773-588-6336 or greinfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019