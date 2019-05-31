Daniel M. Ostrof, age 101, beloved husband for 63 years of the late Rose; loving father of Paul (Sybil Stork) Ostrof, Adriane (Ronald) Kaplan, and Marc (Jackie Gladstone) Ostrof; adored Papa of Alissa (Lyle) Schachter; proud Big Papa of Aidan and Noa; devoted son of the late Isadore and the late Ida Ostrofsky; dear brother of the late Blanche Ostrof. Daniel was the greatest human being; he had a vibrant mind and great attitude. He grew up behind a candy store on the west side of Chicago…came from humble means…and was the product of parents who immigrated from Russia to seek a better life in the United States. He remembered when seeing an airplane was a big event…he lived through the great depression and fought in the Pacific Theatre: Okinawa…he was thirty yards away from Ernie Pyle, the famous war correspondent when he was killed by a snipers bullet. Graveside service Friday, May 31st, 10:00 a.m. at Shalom Memorial Park, Rand & Wilke Rds., Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions to CJE Senior Life, 1551 Lake Cook Rd., Deerfield, IL 60015, [email protected] Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary