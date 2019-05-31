Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Graveside service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Park
Rand & Wilke Rds.
Arlington Heights., IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Ostrof
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel M. Ostrof

Obituary Condolences

Daniel M. Ostrof Obituary
Daniel M. Ostrof, age 101, beloved husband for 63 years of the late Rose; loving father of Paul (Sybil Stork) Ostrof, Adriane (Ronald) Kaplan, and Marc (Jackie Gladstone) Ostrof; adored Papa of Alissa (Lyle) Schachter; proud Big Papa of Aidan and Noa; devoted son of the late Isadore and the late Ida Ostrofsky; dear brother of the late Blanche Ostrof. Daniel was the greatest human being; he had a vibrant mind and great attitude. He grew up behind a candy store on the west side of Chicago…came from humble means…and was the product of parents who immigrated from Russia to seek a better life in the United States. He remembered when seeing an airplane was a big event…he lived through the great depression and fought in the Pacific Theatre: Okinawa…he was thirty yards away from Ernie Pyle, the famous war correspondent when he was killed by a snipers bullet. Graveside service Friday, May 31st, 10:00 a.m. at Shalom Memorial Park, Rand & Wilke Rds., Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions to CJE Senior Life, 1551 Lake Cook Rd., Deerfield, IL 60015, [email protected] Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now