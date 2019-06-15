Pacenti , Daniel M. Daniel Pacenti, 88, of North Chicago,IL. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was born on September 13, 1930 to Americo and Rose Pacenti in North Chicago, IL. He worked for many years as a Quality Assurance Analyst at Abbott Laboratories and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He also served in local government for many years first as the 5th ward alderman and then as city treasurer, both for the City of North Chicago. He was also a talented musician and played the accordion in his brother John's band at numerous weddings and parties over the years. Daniel was an exemplary husband and father and will be greatly missed. Thoreau noted "the mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation." Daniel choose a different path . . . a life of quiet dedication.



He is preceded in death by his parents Americo and Rose Pacenti, his brothers Tony Pacenti and John Pacenti, and his sisters Mary Jensen and Ann Dowdy.



He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary; son, Daniel (Deborah) Pacenti; daughter, Eileen (James) Kinder; and son, David (Diane) Pacenti; sister Helen Moran and brother Elmer (Rita) Pacenti; four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.



Services were privately held.







Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary