Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Former Highland Park Mayor Daniel M. Pierce, age 91 passed away on February 13, 2020. Beloved husband for 39 years to Rhoda Ann Pierce, nee Kaplan; father of sons Andrew (Margalynne), Anthony (Teresa) and Theodore (Anne) and of stepsons Eric (Blake) and Peter (Katie), grandfather of Rebecca, Catherine, Oliver, Martin, Ellen, Phoebe and Roscoe, loving brother of the late Ellen (Gardner) Grant and of Susan (Louis) Axelrod. Dan graduated from New Trier High School, Harvard College and Harvard Law School. He was a partner in the law firm of Altheimer, Gray, Naiburg, Strasburger & Lawton. He served in the Illinois legislature, was Mayor of Highland Park and President of the North Shore Water Reclamation District President. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Congregation Makom Solel Lakeside at a date to be determined.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020
