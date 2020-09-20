1/1
Daniel M. Randolph
Age 89, U.S. Naval Veteran. Beloved husband of 67 years to Rosemary (nee Seguin). Devoted father of Dan, Mike (Elaine), Bill (Marilyn), Jay (Liz), and Jean Randolph. Cherished and proud grandfather of Michael, Kevin, Danny, Lauren, Jenna, Tricia (Mike Jacobs), Jaclyn, John, and Joe. Loving brother of Bud (Sue) Randolph. Adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dan was a Sales Representative with Roosevelt Paper for many years prior to his retirement. He will always be remembered for his kind and gentle manner and marvelous sense of humor. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and no loitering is preferred. Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated. Please leave a memory for the family on Daniel's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
September 18, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Mr. Randolph and all his family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia
