|
|
Daniel Joseph McNulty 84, of Schaumburg, Il passed away peacefully Sunday September 30, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Brooklyn New York to Daniel and Blanche (Costello) McNulty. He served in the United States Army and received his degree from Villanova University in 1957. He worked at CBS and NBC as a journalist/writer, show producer and field journalist. He ended up winning an Emmy during his career. After retiring 31 years from CBS and NBC he enjoyed traveling with his wife Doris and he wrote and reported for Schaumburg Heartbeat Public Access. He enjoyed golf (3 holes in 1!), avid sports fan of Villanova University (3x champs), and he enjoyed a good mystery book. He was a man of Integrity.
Daniel is survived by his three loving children; Cindy Morahan, Shawn (Debbie), Daniel T. (Debbie), sister; Ann Kratzke, four beloved step-children; Mark (Eileen) Kanaroski, Karen (Scott) Hill, Cheryl (Bill) Schwartz, Kim (Rob) Miles, grandchildren; Kelly, Shannon (Joe) Sedlacek, Ryan, Sean, Syrenne and Christopher, 4 great grandchildren; Ariel, Jack, Zack, Clara, 2 nephews; John, Bobby and 1 niece Jannie.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years Doris McNulty.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019